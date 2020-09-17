Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in city, Mumbai Police restricts movement of people under Sec 144

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai Police on September 17 imposed restrictions on movement and gathering in the city under Section 144 starting from September 18 midnight.

".. Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places..." the order stated.

The order has been issued as per guidelines of State Govt on August 31 regarding easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown and no new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police, an official spokesperson said.

Movement of one person or more persons will be prohibited within the city except for the listed emergency and non-emergency service, Mumbai Police said.

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'Containment Zones' by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the order states.

Apart from emergency duties and government or semi-government agencies and their officials on duty, other services exempted from the restrictions include:

>> Food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores.

>> Hospital, medicine, pharma and related establishments, pathology laboratories, medical nursing colleges;

>> Telephone and internet services.

>> Electricity, Petroleum, oil and energy related.

>> Banking, Stock Exchange, Clearing Corporation, depositories, Stock Brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions.

>> IT and IT enabled services and data centres.

>> Media

>> Ports

>> Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities.

>> E-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items and materials.

>> Drinking water supply and maintenance.

>> Godowns and warehousing related to all of the above.

>> Trucks/tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services.