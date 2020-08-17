172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|amid-hate-speech-row-facebooks-ankhi-das-files-complaint-with-delhi-cyber-cell-5716201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 01:14 PM IST

Amid hate speech row, Facebook’s Ankhi Das files complaint with Delhi Cyber Cell

Das’ move comes days after a controversial Wall Street Journal (WSJ) feature on the social networking site’s struggle to monitor hate speech on the platform in the country

Moneycontrol News
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

Ankhi Das, Facebook’s Director – Public Policy in India, South & Central Asia, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell Unit in Delhi against numerous people for “issuing violent life threats through online posting or publishing of content”, ANI reported.

Das’ move comes days after a controversial Wall Street Journal (WSJ) feature on the social networking site’s struggle to monitor hate speech on the platform in the country, when rules were allegedly flouted by those holding positions in the ruling political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She has been accused of favouring the BJP and its political affiliates against hate speech rules.

Das, the WSJ story said quoting former and current employees, had opposed application of hate-speech rules to at least four Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, who were internally flagged for promoting or participating in violence.

According to employees charged with policing the platform, among the violators – politician T Raja Singh who said Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, called Muslims traitors and threatened to raze mosques, should have had his account taken down for the statements given India’s communally charged history. His accounts on Facebook and Instagram (sister social network) remain active, WSJ said.

The report alleges that Das, whose job includes lobbying the Indian government on Facebook’s behalf, cautioned employees from aggravating politicians belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. India is also Facebook’s (and WhatsApp’s) biggest market in terms of user base.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told WSJ that Singh’s retention on the platform had not been solely politically driven and the company was “still considering whether a ban is warranted”. He added that hate speech was prohibited globally without regard to political or party affiliation.

The paper, however, pointed out that the company had bent policies on earlier instances to suit “political realities” – for example, hate speech rules in Germany are stricter than in the United States.

Das, Singh, the prime minister’s office or the BJP did not respond to WSJ’s queries.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #India #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.