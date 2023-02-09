English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    All measures in place to prevent bird hits at airport areas: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    There have been incidents of aircraft suffering bird hits mid-air as well as at the time of landing or take-off.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said all measures have been taken to address the issue of bird hits at airport areas and emphasised the need to keep areas clean.

    There have been incidents of aircraft suffering bird hits mid-air as well as at the time of landing or take-off.

    "As far as bird hits are concerned, we have put in place all measures at airports, which includes the bird dispeller, sound guns and other methodologies that will keep birds away from airport areas," the minister said.

    While briefing reporters here about the initiatives taken by the government over the last nearly nine years for wildlife conservation, Scindia also mentioned the Swachh Bharat initiative in the context of bird hits.