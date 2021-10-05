MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

AirAsia commences TaxiBot passenger operations in India

AirAsia India is the first Airbus operator in the world to start TaxiBot services with passengers onboard with a modified Airbus fleet.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

AirAsia India on October 5 announced the implementation of an Alternate Taxiing Solution - 'TaxiBot', which, the company said, will be "driving sustainability and optimising efficiency in aviation operations".

The carrier has tied up with KSU Aviation, the exclusive operator of the TaxiBot in India.

Notably, Taxibot is a semi-robotic towbarless aircraft movement device developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. It can tow an aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point (taxi-out phase) and return it to the gate after landing (taxi-in phase) without utilising the aircraft engines.

"Taxibot significantly reduces aircraft fuel usage, emissions and noise levels at airports, and the risk of foreign object and jet blast damage, and operates with a hybrid-electric engine," the airline said in a press release.

AirAsia India is the first Airbus operator in the world to start TaxiBot services with passengers onboard with a modified Airbus fleet.

Close

Related stories

"This landmark announcement is in keeping with AirAsia India’s sustainability strategy, after a series of enhancements since successful process evaluation trials in March 2019," the aviation company said.

TaxiBot is proclaimed as the "green revolution in airplane taxiing", helping enhance fuel efficiency and predictive maintenance and services, it added.

The aircraft engineering modifications were done by Air India’s best-in-class engineering team and required routing more than 50 new wires inside the aircraft, installation of relays in the Avionics Bay and a control panel in the cockpit, and a series of operational tests prior to certification.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd, has welcomed the initiative of AirAsia as it can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

"Delhi Airport is one of the leading airports globally in adopting environmental sustainability solutions. It was the first in the world to introduce Taxibot - an operationally efficient and environment-friendly advanced taxiing solution - in 2019. Adoption of TaxiBot has been a significant initiative by DIAL to reduce carbon emissions, as part of its objective of becoming a 'net-zero carbon emission airport' by 2030,” Jaipuriar said.

Notably, Delhi Airport has emerged as a trendsetter in alternate taxiing solutions by using TaxiBots as part of its regular operations. It is the first airport in the world to adopt this green taxiing solution in May 2019.

Since then, the airport has witnessed 1,500 movements of sustainable taxiing of aircraft in September 2021, which has helped in reducing around 880 tonnes of carbon at Delhi Airport and helped airlines in saving around 278 tonnes of aviation turbine fuel.

A KSU Aviation spokesperson said Air Asia India is setting a "new industry’s first benchmark towards successful implementation of reducing ground carbon emission with the introduction of TaxiBot Program as part of its regular fleet operations".

The KSU spokesperson mentioned that the present fleet of TaxiBot’s deployed at Indian airports had completed around 1,500 TaxiBoting operations and an additional 40 TaxiBots are slated to be operational at Indian airports, a major force multiplier towards reducing ground carbon emission in the world’s leading aviation market.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AirAsia India #aviation #Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) #Taxibot
first published: Oct 5, 2021 06:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.