English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Air power to play critical role in deciding outcome of any future conflict: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

    Speaking at the Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief apprised commanders of the current security scenario and the likely roles of the force, according to a release.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    Air Marshal VR Chaudhari (File image/PIB)

    Air Marshal VR Chaudhari (File image/PIB)

    Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari has said air power will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of any conflict in future and stressed the need for maintaining a high state of readiness.

    Speaking at the Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief apprised commanders of the current security scenario and the likely roles of the force, according to a release.

    The two-day conference concluded on Friday.

    "In any future conflict, air power would play a vital and critical role in deciding the outcome," the release quoted Chaudhari as saying.