Air pollution: All schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Source: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in Delhi until further orders.



All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city: Environment Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/k9NY7KL3SL

— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai said.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.

We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders, Rai said.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

Supreme Court rapped the Centre and Delhi over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Stating that "we cannot...infuse creativity in your bureaucracy", the apex court warned it will have to do something extraordinary if the authorities failed to control pollution.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it expected serious action on the ground to bring down pollution levels.

"We think that nothing is happening as the pollution level is increasing. We think that we are wasting our time... We are giving you 24 hours. We want you to take a hard look at this and come up with a solution with seriousness," said the bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.