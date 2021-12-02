MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air pollution: All schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal Rai

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai said.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI


Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 2 announced the closure of all schools in Delhi until further orders.

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai said.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.

We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders, Rai said.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

Close

Related stories

Supreme Court rapped the Centre and Delhi over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Stating that "we cannot...infuse creativity in your bureaucracy", the apex court warned it will have to do something extraordinary if the authorities failed to control pollution.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it expected serious action on the ground to bring down pollution levels.

"We think that nothing is happening as the pollution level is increasing. We think that we are wasting our time... We are giving you 24 hours. We want you to take a hard look at this and come up with a solution with seriousness," said the bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Dec 2, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.