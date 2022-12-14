Chinese firm behind AIIMS Delhi server attack: Government sources

Details in an FIR related to the case showed that the attack originated from China (Representative Image)

The AIIMS Delhi server attack that jeopardised data was by Chinese firms, government sources said. Details in an FIR related to the case showed that the attack originated from China.

Of the 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers, they added.

“The damage would have been far worse but now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now,” government sources said.

An official from AIIMS told Moneycontrol that 4-5 servers from the hospital were confiscated by National Intelligence Agency (NIA) officials. Further, a robust cybersecurity system for the future is currently being installed in all the operating systems of AIIMS.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for more updates…