English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Chinese firm behind AIIMS Delhi server attack: Government sources

    Of the 100 servers, 5 physical ones were successfully infiltrated by the hackers, sources said

    Moneycontrol News
    December 14, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
    Details in an FIR related to the case showed that the attack originated from China (Representative Image)

    Details in an FIR related to the case showed that the attack originated from China (Representative Image)

    The AIIMS Delhi server attack that jeopardised data was by Chinese firms, government sources said. Details in an FIR related to the case showed that the attack originated from China.

    Of the 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers, they added.

    “The damage would have been far worse but now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now,” government sources said.

    An official from AIIMS told Moneycontrol that 4-5 servers from the hospital were confiscated by National Intelligence Agency (NIA) officials. Further, a robust cybersecurity system for the future is currently being installed in all the operating systems of AIIMS.

     

    This is a breaking story, stay tuned for more updates…
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AIIMS server attack #AIIMS server hack #China #Chinese hackers #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Dec 14, 2022 02:02 pm