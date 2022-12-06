English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Down For Third Day; PSU Banks Rally, IT Top Loser
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    After AIIMS, hackers attack ICMR website 6,000 times in a day

    The attack on India's premier medical research institute's website comes at a time when AIIMS servers have been down for two weeks due to a ransomware attack.

    Ayushman Kumar
    December 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    With AIIMS servers already hacked, the cyber attackers have intensified the attacks on other health and research organisations website and patient information system in India.

    “On Nov 30, the cyber hackers tried to attack the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) website for more than 6000 times in a span of 24 hours,” a government official from National Informatics Centre (NIC) on condition of anonymity told MoneyControl.

    When asked about the details of the attackers, the official said that the series of attacks on ICMR website was made from Hong Kong based blacklisted IP address 103.152.220.133.

    “The attackers were blocked, they couldn't succeed. We have alerted the team about it. If the firewall had some loopholes, then the attackers might have succeeded in breaching the security of the website," the NIC official said.

    The ICMR officials refrained from comment on this story.

    Related stories

    Also read: AIIMS ransomware attack: Two system analysts suspended as officials scan 50 servers, 5K computers

    According to the official, the NIC has asked the government organisations to keep the firewall updated.

    The NIC guidelines are to be followed religiously. The government organisations have been advised to update the security patches of operating systems, he added.

    The official said that the patient information system in health organisations has been among the top potential targets for the hackers.

    “The cyber-attacks on the Health Organisation's website have been on the rise since 2020,” he added.
    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #AIIMS #cyberattacks #ICMR
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 10:54 am