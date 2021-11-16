MARKET NEWS

English
Ahmedabad bans non-veg food stalls from public roads

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has, however, said that the state government does not have an issue with people consuming non-vegetarian food.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Action can be taken against street food carts that are selling "unhygienic" food.

Cction can be taken against street food carts that are selling "unhygienic" food.


Ahmedabad has become the latest city in Gujarat to push stalls selling non-vegetarian off main roads. The Ahmedabad municipal corporation ruled by the BJP has decided to prohibit non-veg food stalls from public roads and those operating within 100-metre radius of schools, colleges and religious places.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has, however, said that the state government does not have an issue with people consuming non-vegetarian food.

However, action can be taken against street food carts that are selling "unhygienic" food or if they are obstructing traffic on city roads, Patel said.

Some people eat vegetarian food, some people eat non-vegetarian food, the BJP government does not have any problem with it. There have been demands to remove particular 'larries' (carts) from the road.

"Our only concern is that the food sold from food carts should not be unhygienic," Patel said at a BJP programme at Bandhani village in Anand district.

The CM said local civic bodies take decisions on removing food carts if they hamper road traffic.

Close

Local municipal corporations or municipalities take decisions to remove food carts. They can do so if they are obstructing traffic on city roads, he said.

The demand for removal of non-veg food carts from public places have also come from cities like Vadodara, Rajkot and Dwarka.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #ahmedabad #Bhupendra Patel #Gujarat #India
first published: Nov 16, 2021 09:21 am

