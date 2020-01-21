After Kerala, West Bengal to bring anti-CAA resolution on January 27

West Bengal will be the second state to concretise its opposition of CAA after Kerala, where the Left Democratic Front government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan passed a similar resolution in the state assembly
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has decided to bring a resolution opposing the recently notified Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 27, news agency ANI reported.
This resolution will be brought in a special assembly session at 2 pm on January 27, it was reported.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been consistently vocal about her opposition to the citizenship act as well as the NRC (National Register of Citizens) exercise, saying that the NRC exercise will take place in the state "over her dead body".
West Bengal will be the second state to concretise its opposition of CAA after Kerala, where the Left Democratic Front government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan had passed a similar resolution in the state assembly. The Left government, on January 19, also moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the act.
The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, which guarantees Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who faced religious persecution in neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has earned the ire of many, with the country witnessing major protests.However, despite massive protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the stance that the act will not be withdrawn.