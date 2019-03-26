App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

After Jet Airways bailout, Vijay Mallya criticises public sector banks for 'double standards'

In a series of tweets reacting to banks led by SBI taking over management control of troubled Jet Airways, Mallya said,"...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya onMarch 26 lashed out at public sector banks for "double standards" under the current NDA regime for their intervention to bailout Jet Airways while the same lenders made his Kingfisher airlines "fail ruthlessly".

In a series of tweets reacting to banks led by State Bank of India taking over management control of troubled Jet Airways, Mallya said,"...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

"Happy to see that PSU Banks have bailed out Jet Airways saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise," he said.

He further said,"the same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA."

related news

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India from the UK, lamented that his efforts to save Kingfisher Airlines was "not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way".

"I invested over Rs 4,000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the company and its employees," he claimed.

He also lashed out at the BJP for differential treatment meted out to Kingfisher and Jet Airways.

"BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines," Mallya said.

He further said, "Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government."

The fugitive businessman reiterated his offer to pay off dues through his assets.

"And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else," he said.

Last month Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores, had filed his application in the UK High Court, seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British Home Secretary.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:43 am

tags #India #Jet Airways #Vijay Mallya

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul's Jan Sankalp Rally in Rajasthan; Farooq ...

South Korea's New Unification Minister Seeks 'Creative Solution' to No ...

Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 68.81 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

In Pics, IPL 2019, Match 4, RR vs KXIP

In Show of Strength, Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal and Deve Gowda to Campa ...

Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Erro ...

Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Butler ...

Simona Halep Coasts Past Venus Williams in Miami

Mbappe Leads France Rout, Ronaldo Injured in Portugal Draw

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Ladies First: Street graffiti art in India gets an unexpected helping ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty hovers around 11 ...

Top brokerage calls: Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee, Nomura ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Rupee gains 10 paise to 68.86 a dollar in opening trade

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watc ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme is 'Garibi Hatao' 2019, will be m ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI-led consortium announces new measures, but kee ...

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, as ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalitha in Thalaivi; both ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...

Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a mis ...

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.