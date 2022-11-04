AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM candidate for Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image source: PTI/File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 announced party’s chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Gujarat elections.

Kejriwal who was joined by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “We don’t sit in rooms and choose chief ministerial candidates. We let people to choose their candidates. Over 16 lakh people sent their responses and have chosen Isudan Gadhvi as chief ministerial candidate.”

Gujarat Assembly elections have been scheduled in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Isudan Gadhvi, who is the current national general secretary of AAP, entered politics on June 14, 2021. Earlier he was broadcast journalist.