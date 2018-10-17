App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP launches video seeking donations to promote 'honest' Delhi govt

The public donation drive titled "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" was launched by Kejriwal on October 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AAP launched a 15-second video featuring its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing for donations to promote the "honestly working" Delhi government.

The public donation drive titled "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman" was launched by Kejriwal on October 15.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules in Delhi, has plans to contest the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The party is also hopeful of contesting the Lok Sabha polls in a "focussed manner" in several states, especially Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Claiming that the party is "pauper'', the AAP dispensation in Delhi is urging people to donate generously to safeguard an "honest government".

"The Delhi government is working honestly because AAP runs on your donations. We need funds to contest elections. No matter how much but do give donations to AAP so we can continue to work with honesty," the chief minister says in the video that appeared on social media.

Under the party campaign for monthly donations, the AAP has launched a mobile number on which people can place missed calls if they are willing to donate. The minimum donation amount is Rs 100 per month.

Party leaders said Kejriwal himself would seek donations by going door-to-door after Diwali.

The Delhi chief minister had announced that he would donate Rs 10,000, his wife and daughter Rs 5,000 each and his father Rs 500 per month to the party fund.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 10:17 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.