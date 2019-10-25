App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

93% newly elected Haryana MLAs are crorepatis: ADR report

The average of assets per sitting MLA in Haryana is Rs 18.29 crore, while it was Rs 12.97 crore in 2014, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Eighty-four of the 90 newly elected Haryana MLAs are crorepatis, according to an analysis by poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In the outgoing assembly, 75 of the 90 MLAs possessed assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, which means the number of crorepati legislators has increased by 10 per cent, the ADR report said.

The average of assets per sitting MLA in Haryana is Rs 18.29 crore, while it was Rs 12.97 crore in 2014, it said.

Close

According to the ADR analysis, 37 of the 40 BJP MLAs and 29 of the 31 Congress legislators are crorepatis.

The 10 MLAs of the Jannayak Janata Party of Dushyant Chautala are the wealthiest with their average assets being worth Rs 25.26 crore.

Fifty-seven MLAs are aged between 41 and 50 years, 62 legislators posses a bachelor's degree or above.

Twelve of the 90 MLAs are facing criminal cases. The number of such legislators in the outgoing assembly was nine, according to the report.

Of those facing criminal cases, four are from the Congress, two from the BJP and one from the JJP, it said.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

