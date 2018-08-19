15,000 evacuated; ops intensified in worst-hit areas of Kerala: NDRF

More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from floods and heavy rains affected areas of Kerala till now and rescue operations have been stepped up in a number of badly-affected locations, the NDRF said today.

The federal disaster contingency force said a total of 58 teams, with about 30-35 personnel in each team, are "working in difficult conditions and terrain to deal with the worst flood in over a century" in the southern state.

"Though the condition is improving in some places as water has started receding, NDRF has scaled up its response in places which are still affected like Thiruvalla and Chengannur (Alappuzha), Aleva (Ernakulum) and parts of Idukki," a force spokesperson said.

By the eleventh day of the disaster, National Disaster Response Force teams have rescued 348 people and 50 animals, he said.

The spokesperson said the force has evacuated more than 15,000 people.

"Medical assistance has been provided to 3,197 needy persons till now," he said.

The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. The maximum number of deaths has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates.

More than six lakh people are in relief camps. Thousands are still stranded in their homes without food.

The Kochi international airport has been closed till August 26 after flood waters entered the runway and other airport areas.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state.