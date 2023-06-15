Immigration Central: US expands premium processing for change of visa; Bulgaria tightens residency rules; Saudi Arabia & Oman start joint tourist visa

US expands premium processing for change of visa status. (Photo via Unsplash)

USCIS expands premium processing for applicants seeking to change into F, M, or J non-immigrant status: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the expansion of premium processing for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, J-1 or J-2. This phase of premium processing service is only available for change of status requests. Premium processing is not available for individuals seeking an extension of stay in M-1 or M-2 status.

Applicants must submit their biometrics before premium processing can begin for these specific categories.

The premium processing expansion will occur in phases:





Beginning June 13, the USCIS is accepting paper form or online applications seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, from applicants who have a pending Form I-539 (application to extend/change non-immigrant status0.



Beginning June 26, the USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, when filed together with Form I-539.



Bulgaria had suspended its Citizenship by Investment programme in 2021 and has now introduced stricter rules for its Golden Visa programme through amendment to its Aliens Act. While the investment threshold and procedures remain the same, applicants will now have to abide by the new rules that mainly focus on the pre-clearance process for those applying for a residency.

The new rules include





Applicants must obtain a bank reference for an account opened in their name either in Bulgaria or elsewhere in the European Union (EU).



Provide a declaration that attests to the source of funds in a government-approved template.



Politically-exposed-person status of the applicants must be declared in a signed document following the approved template of the government, as well as documents showcasing applicants’ professional and investment activities.



Criminal record certificates must be submitted



A notary-certified power of attorney should be submitted if the applicants are unable to submit the applications personally.



The investor has to immediately notify the authorities about any change of his investment status.



In a bid to mitigate the shortage of skilled workers in the country, Japan has added more industries that are available for foreign skilled workers. This move is aimed at attracting more skilled workers to the country and enabling foreigners to obtain permanent residency in the country.

The number of industries that hire foreigners will increase from two to 11; the new list includes fishery, agriculture as well as hotel sectors.

Currently, only proficient labourers in the construction industry and shipbuilding sectors can obtain the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 visa, which can be renewed countless times and allows holders to bring their dependents, such as children and spouses. However, No.1 visa only allows workers to stay in Japan for up to five years and cannot be renewed.

Now, holders of the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 visas can apply for No. 2 visas if they manage to pass language and technical skills examinations.

It may be noted that people working as carers will not be included in the planned change as a visa for foreigners who are certified in Japan exists already. The carer-specific visa can be renewed indefinitely and allows the worker to bring children and spouses into the country.

It is estimated that there are 1.8 million foreign workers in Japan — over twice as many as they were in 2013. Since March this year, the number of overseas workers in Japan on the No.1 visa has reached 150,000 and No.2 only 11, according to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

Saudi Arabia to grant eVisa to those holding valid visas to the US, the UK and Schengen

Saudi Arabia will now grant eVisa (electronic visa) to those holding valid tourism and business visa from the US, the UK, or other Schengen countries but only if the visa was used at least once to enter the issuing territory.

This new rule also applies to those who have acquired permanent residence in the US, the EU as well as the UK. In addition, it also grants first-degree relatives of permanent residence holders access to the UK through an upon-arrival visa at any land, air, and sea ports.

However, the tourism visa does not grant the individual a right to perform either Hajj or Umrah.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had introduced eVisa to nationals of seven other countries including India. All eVisas must be applied online through the official tourism website of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia & Oman initiate joint tourist visa

Following the format of the Schengen visa, Saudi Arabia and Oman have announced a new joint tourist visa. The initiatives, which include a unified tourist visa, seasonal flights, and a joint tourism calendar, aim to promote tourism.

The new visa system is tailored to attract foreign tourists as well as residents and citizens of all Gulf countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and Oman are two members of the six-nation GCC that also comprises the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.