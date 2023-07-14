Weight loss, healthy heart, better digestion: What happens when you drink 3-4 litres of water daily?

Most studies believe that drinking 3-4 litres of water every day can give you a radiant skin, better immune system, and healthier heart (Image: Canva)

Telling someone to ‘stay hydrated’ these days is equivalent to showing them that you care. Well, the importance of adequate water intake for the human body was hardly a secret anyway. But lately, the world has become more aware of what magical transformations can proper hydration offer to our bodies. While the amount of water you need is still a subject of debate (drinking too much of it can have adverse effects on your health), most studies believe that drinking 3-4 litres of water every day can give you a radiant skin, better immune system, and healthier heart. This may not be as easy as it seems and could mean too many frequent visits to the loo, but the results are rewarding.

Let's look at the transformative effects of drinking 3-4 litres of water every day.

1. Improves physical performance:

Drinking an ample amount of water can significantly enhance your physical performance. Proper hydration optimises bodily functions and aids in regulating body temperature. When you drink 3-4 litres of water daily, you provide your muscles with the necessary hydration to perform at their peak. According to a study published in the Journal of Athletic Training, even mild dehydration can impair exercise performance and increase fatigue. Ensuring adequate hydration can help prevent these negative effects and boost your athletic performance.

2. Enhances cognitive function:

Staying hydrated is not only vital for your body but also for your brain. Research suggests that dehydration can impair cognitive function and negatively impact mood and concentration. By consuming 3-4 litres of water daily, you can support optimal brain function and promote mental clarity. A study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found that mild dehydration can lead to adverse effects on cognitive performance, including attention and working memory. Keeping yourself well-hydrated can help counteract these effects and maintain optimal brain health.

3. Helps manage weight:

For individuals aiming to shed some kilos, drinking an adequate amount of water may work wonders. Water acts as a natural appetite suppressant, helping you feel fuller for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, substituting sugary beverages with water can decrease overall calorie intake. By consuming 3-4 litres of water daily, you can support your weight management goals and promote a healthier lifestyle.

4. Improves digestion and detoxifies:

Water plays a crucial role in flushing out toxins from the body and promoting healthy digestion. Drinking 3-4 litres of water daily can aid in proper bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support overall gastrointestinal health. Adequate hydration helps the body eliminate waste products efficiently and assists in maintaining the balance of essential bodily functions. Proper hydration also supports the optimal functioning of organs such as the liver and kidneys, which are responsible for detoxifying the body.

5. Ensures radiant, healthy skin:

Believe it or not, water is possibly the best natural remedy for glowing, youthful appearance. The skin is essentially made of water and cells, and needs natural hormones, fluids, and nutrition to stay healthy. Water is the best thing to treat all skin problems, dryness, infections, and long-lasting disorders. Water keeps the skin cells hydrated and moisturised that will prevent blemishes, pimples, darkness, and wrinkles.