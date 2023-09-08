Pure vs adulterated honey: Mixing sugar syrup, extensive processing can lead to health issues

Unlike pure honey, adulterated honey is often mixed with substances like sugar syrup and undergoes extensive processing, including pasteurisation and filtration, which diminish its natural goodness (Image: Canva)

An essential kitchen staple, honey is a wonderful ingredient that you can use in many ways. Not only does it add sweetness and flavour to your dishes, but it also has healing properties that can help you with various health problems. You can mix honey with other natural remedies and take it orally or apply it on your skin.

Honey's versatility, however, depends on its purity. In its natural, unadulterated form, honey is a treasure trove of health benefits, full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds. Adulterated honey, on the other hand, often undergoes extensive processing and dilution, and can have detrimental effects on your health.

Pure, natural honey plays a crucial role in any home remedy for alleviating stress, combating fatigue, addressing insomnia, as well as offering relief for sore throats, promoting wound healing, and supplying a natural energy boost. Needless to say, adulterated honey lacks these beneficial properties.

A study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) shed light on a concerning practice: mixing sugar syrup into honey. The study revealed that out of 13 tested honey brands, 10 were found to have this adulteration.

Understanding the types of honey and their qualities is essential for making informed decisions about its consumption:

Pure honey: It is derived from the nectar of flowers and minimally processed, typically involving straining to remove large particles. It contains various beneficial compounds, making it best for soothing sore throats, wound healing, and providing natural energy.

Adulterated honey: Unlike pure honey, adulterated honey is often mixed with substances like sugar syrup and undergoes extensive processing, including pasteurisation and filtration, which diminish its natural goodness. Consuming adulterated honey can also pose health risks.

Reasons why adulterated honey can have a negative impact on your health:

It has high sugar content: If you have diabetes or are dealing with weight issues, then beware of adulterated honey. This type of honey often contains high levels of added sugars, which can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels and contribute to health issues like obesity and diabetes.

It lacks necessary nutrients: Honey is made by bees in their natural process. Introducing sugar syrup into it diminishes the innate qualities that make bee-made honey healthy. Adulterated honey, in contrast, lacks the necessary antioxidants and antimicrobial properties present in pure honey, the qualities that make honey good for your health.

The labels can be misleading: Many a time adulterated honey is labeled as ‘pure’ or ‘natural’, misleading you into thinking you are purchasing a healthier product.

Beware of the potential contaminants: The added ingredients in adulterated honey, such as corn syrup, may not undergo the same quality control standards as pure honey, increasing the risk of contamination.