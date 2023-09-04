Liver diseases: Don't ignore warning signs and symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, skin problems

The liver regulates metabolism and converts nutrients into energy. When managing weight or losing weight becomes difficult, it may be linked to liver's impact on metabolism (Image: Canva)

The liver is perhaps the most crucial powerhouse organs in the human body. It works tirelessly, and constantly, to safeguard your body from harmful toxins and potential food poisoning. It not only stores energy in the form of glycogen, but also serves as a repository for essential resources to keep the body safe and healthy. Needless to say, therefore, an active liver detoxification process is crucial to maintaining your health.

The liver filters toxins from the bloodstream, metabolises drugs and chemicals, produces vital proteins for blood clotting, processes bilirubin to prevent jaundice, stores essential nutrients, helps build the body's immunity by removing harmful bacteria, and houses detoxification enzymes to neutralise and eliminate toxins. These interconnected functions collectively ensure that your liver actively detoxifies your body and safeguards your overall health.

However, when the liver fails to effectively detoxify the body, a cascade of health issues can arise.

Constant fatigue: If you feel fatigue constantly, perhaps it is a sign that your liver is overloaded with toxins. This is because the liver typically processes nutrients from food and stores surplus energy for future use. However, when the liver's function is compromised, it can result in decreased energy production, leading to constant tiredness. This can affect your daily activities and also the quality of life.

Yellowing of eyes and skin: Jaundice, the yellowing of your skin and eyes, is one of the biggest indicators of underlying liver disorders such as hepatitis or cirrhosis. This yellowing of skin and eyes is a result of the liver's failure to effectively metabolise bilirubin, a byproduct derived from the breakdown of aged red blood cells. Consequently, the accumulation of bilirubin in the bloodstream results in the distinctive yellowish discoloration.

Digestive issues: While bloating, gastric issues, and constipation are common digestive problems, they can also result from impaired liver function, which can negatively affect your digestive system. The liver plays a crucial role in bile production, necessary for breaking down fats during digestion. Liver dysfunction can disrupt bile production, leading to digestive discomfort and changes in bowel habits.

Skin problems: Sometimes when the body struggles to efficiently eliminate toxins, it can manifest as skin problems such as acne, eczema, or rashes. This occurs because when the liver encounters challenges in detoxifying the body, toxins seek alternative pathways for elimination, including through the skin. This, in turn, can exacerbate skin inflammation and give rise to various dermatological issues.

Dark urine colour, bad odour: Dark-coloured urine, accompanied by a strong odour, can also signal liver issues. Dark urine may result from the presence of bilirubin in the urine, which occurs when the liver is unable to process it adequately. When bilirubin accumulates in the bloodstream due to slow passage through the liver and bile ducts, it tends to deposit in the skin, resulting in jaundice. Additionally, dark urine and pale-coloured stool may also accompany jaundice.

Difficulty in managing weight: The liver is involved in regulating metabolism and converting nutrients into energy. When managing weight or losing weight becomes extremely difficult, it may be linked to liver's impact on metabolism. An impaired liver can disrupt this process, leading to weight management challenges and potential weight gain.

Increasing sensitivity to allergens: Increased sensitivities to certain foods, environmental allergens, or chemical odours may suggest an overworked liver. An overwhelmed liver may struggle to process and neutralise allergens and toxins effectively, leading to increased sensitivities and allergic reactions in the body.