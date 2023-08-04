Fatty liver disease: Say yes to healthy diet and regular exercise, and a big no to alcohol, stress

Causes of fatty liver disease: Alcohol and fatty liver disease are not compatible, and reducing alcohol intake can enhance liver health considerably (Image: Canva)

Have you ever wondered what happens when your liver cells accumulate excess fat? It exposes you to the risk of fatty liver disease, a condition caused by your unhealthy lifestyle choices, and, needless to say, a serious health issue if left unaddressed. But don't lose hope: You can still take charge and reverse this condition. Just tweak your diet for some healthy choices, and exercise regularly.

Fatty liver disease has emerged as a pressing public health concern over the years, posing severe risks to both your heart and liver. A combination of genetic factors and lifestyle choices influences the development of this disease. While genetics can make you more susceptible to the condition, lifestyle choices can either exacerbate or mitigate this risk. By understanding and addressing both genetic predispositions and lifestyle factors, it is possible to reduce the likelihood of NAFLD and promote better liver health.

Here are a few lifestyle changes that can bring a positive impact on your liver health.

Eat a balanced diet: A healthy and balanced diet is vital for maintaining liver health. If you have been gorging on processed foods, saturated fats, and added sugars, it's time to make the necessary dietary changes. These can include eating fewer calories, choosing low-fat or low carbohydrate diets, and intermittent fasting. Also, add plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into your meals.

Dedicate time to workouts: Physical fitness involves endurance, strength, body composition, and flexibility. Planned, structured, and regular exercise is essential for improving and maintaining physical fitness. Experts recommend aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of intense exercise per week. Activities like walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling are excellent choices as they promote weight loss and help reduce fat deposits in the liver.

Drink in moderation: Alcohol and fatty liver disease are not compatible, and reducing alcohol intake can enhance liver health considerably. Fatty liver disease often stems from excessive alcohol consumption, making it compulsory to either limit or entirely avoid alcohol. For men, moderate intake implies up to two drinks daily, whereas women should restrict themselves to one drink per day.

Hydrate your body: Proper hydration is necessary for good health, particularly in supporting liver function. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps to get rid of toxins and waste. Consuming 8-10 glasses of water daily, and being mindful to steer clear of sugary beverages and excessive caffeine, is advised.

Stop stress: Chronic stress is bad for liver health. In order to nurture your liver, adopt stress-reducing activities into your daily routine. Practice meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or immerse yourself in hobbies to find solace and tranquillity.

Aim for quality sleep: While you drift into slumber, your body initiates vital repair and detoxification processes. Understand that irregular sleep patterns can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance, both of which contribute to the development of fatty liver disease. Targeting 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night will grant your liver ample time to rejuvenate and function at its best.