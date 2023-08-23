How to improve sleep quality: Follow these natural remedies, yoga and meditation tips to beat insomnia

Insomnia symptoms include difficulties in falling asleep, an irregular sleep schedule characterised by inconsistent sleeping and waking times, and daytime tiredness

If you're one of the millions of people who struggle with insomnia, you know how frustrating it can be to lie awake at night, tossing and turning, unable to fall asleep or stay asleep. You may feel tired, irritable, anxious, or depressed during the day, and have trouble concentrating or performing your tasks.

When the areas of the brain that are typically active during wakefulness become active during sleep, it can result in insomnia. It involves the person complaining of poor sleep and initiating or maintaining sleep. It leads to disruptions in the sleeping pattern and affects routine functionality.

Insomnia is often observed in women and older adults. Acute insomnia can last for days or weeks, often due to traumatic events or changes in occupation or medication. Chronic insomnia may even last for months together. People suffering from psychiatric disorders and those with a history of substance use are more likely to have long-term insomnia.

Anxiety and depression during the approach of bedtime can also accompany it.

Furthermore, challenges with concentration and memory may arise, accompanied by behaviours such as frequent clock-checking and trying to compensate for lost sleep with daytime naps. Additionally, inadequate sleep can occasionally lead to headaches or discomfort in the stomach area. In chronic instances, individuals could form an adverse connection with their bedroom due to worry, resulting in improved sleep when they relocate to a new environment.

Here are some easy solutions to getting a restful night's sleep:

Quality sleep: Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day may sound too goody-two-shoes, but it can help give the body the right circadian rhythm. With the advent of smart alarms, you can keep track of how many hours you sleep every day and maintain a healthy amount of the same.

Environmental influences: Ensuring a restful environment that comprises a comfortable mattress, quiet surroundings, and a preferably dim-lit or dark room can significantly aid in inducing sleep. This favourable setting, combined with a consistent routine, helps to provide clear environmental cues to the body, further reinforcing a healthy sleep pattern.

Bedtime protocol: Creating your bedtime protocol, such as incorporating soft music into the room around 20 to 30 minutes before attempting to fall asleep, can be beneficial for relaxation. You can also practice meditation and yoga or lean towards a light reading session or a soothing warm bath.

Say no to nap time: Napping disrupts normal sleep physiology by introducing irregularities into the sleep cycle. Taking a nap around 3:00 to 4:00 pm can have harmful effects on sleep hygiene.

Choosing a healthier lifestyle:

Making mindful choices can be the key to combatting insomnia. In order to unlock restful nights, instead of reaching for tobacco, alcohol, or caffeine, consider indulging in a calming herbal tea or a soothing cup of milk to ease into sleep gently. Prioritise calming activities like yoga, meditation or a leisurely evening stroll, as these can better prepare your body for the rest it deserves. Talking about meals, opt for a light and nourishing dinner a few hours before bedtime. This creates an atmosphere of relaxation and keeps bloating and acidity at bay.

Following these simple steps can help improve your sleep experience. However, if the problem persists, seeking guidance from a doctor is advisable.