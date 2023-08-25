Health benefits of drinking water: Stay hydrated the smart way, infuse your water with a splash of flavour

Drinking water is a smart way to stay hydrated without adding calories (Image: Unsplash)

As you go about your day, your body quietly craves hydration. It's not just a matter of gulping down water. Your hydration needs are shaped by factors like your health, how much you move, and even the place you call home.

Importance of staying hydrated

Staying hydrated is vital for your well-being. A dehydrated body can cloud your thinking, affect your mood, make you feel too hot, and even contribute to constipation and kidney stones. Your daily total water intake includes the water you get from foods, plain water, and other drinks.

How much water to drink

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there isn't a set rule for how much plain water people should drink every day. However, it says that there are recommendations on how much of your daily water intake should come from different drinks and foods.

Your fluid needs are mostly covered by the liquids you consume. You also get fluids from water-rich foods, like many fruits and veggies. Choosing water is a smart way to stay hydrated without adding calories. The amount of water you should aim for depends on factors like your age, gender, whether you're pregnant, or breastfeeding.

Proper hydration supports digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Here are some of the benefits of staying hydrated:

It keeps your body at comfortable temperature: Water plays an important role in regulating your body's temperature. As you go about your day, you generate heat through activities like walking, exercising, and even digesting food. When your body gets too warm, you sweat, and as sweat evaporates, it cools you down. This process depends heavily on water to make sure your body stays at a safe and healthy temperature.

Eases joint movement and cushions them: Joints are where bones meet and help you move. They have a squishy fluid called synovial fluid that cushions them. Staying hydrated helps maintain the right amount of this fluid, which acts as a lubricant, reducing friction between joints and facilitating smooth movement. Proper hydration is particularly important to minimise discomfort in conditions like arthritis, where joint inflammation can lead to increased friction and pain.

Shields the spinal cord and sensitive parts: The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounding your brain and spinal cord acts as a protective cushion. This cushion absorbs shocks and impacts that could hurt these vital parts of your body. When you keep yourself well-hydrated, you make sure this cushion is produced and moves around properly. This lends protection to these sensitive tissues, thus reducing the risk of injury.

Flushes out waste through urination, sweat, and bowel movements: Hydration is essential for effective elimination of waste products from your body. While the kidneys filter waste and toxins from your blood, producing urine that carries these substances out of your system., sweating helps expel waste and regulates body temperature. Adequate hydration also aids in softening stool, facilitating smoother bowel movements and reducing the risk of constipation.

A dash of flavour and health

The idea of drinking plain water every time you're thirsty might not spark your excitement, and that's completely fine. There is an array of water choices to soothe your parched throat. That's when infused water, also known as detox water, comes into the scene, offering a refreshing twist.

How to create infused water

Whether it's detox water, infused water, or fruit-flavoured water, the trend of enhancing water's taste with natural essences is gaining momentum. Creating infused water is easy—just add your favorite fruits, vegetables, and herbs for a flavorful, low-calorie sip. It's a superior alternative to sugary drinks, making it a wise choice for your health and hydration journey.