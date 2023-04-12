Don't live with body odour this summer, follow these tips and home remedies that kill the germs

One of the most common causes of body odour is ammonia toxicity, an excess of ammonia in the blood (Image: Canva Pro)

Summer is a great time to enjoy the sun, beaches, or engage in any kind of outdoor activities. However, it can also be a time when your friends are put off by your body odour, more noticeable this time of the year because of the heat and humidity.

Body odour is the unpleasant smell that emanates from your body primarily because of the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin. Sweat, by itself, is odourless. However, fermentation by bacteria causes it to create odours, and it is very unpleasant.

Causes of body odour

One of the most common causes of body odour is ammonia toxicity- that is an excess of ammonia in the blood. Our uric acid levels and urea cycle function and creatinine levels affect ammonia content. Overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria and other microbes in the gut are also a common cause.

Therefore, maintaining proper hygiene and showering regularly are obvious measures to combat body odour since they prevent sweat accumulation. This also means that nutrition plays a significant role in fighting body odour, says Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive.

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help eliminate toxins from our body and reduce the growth of bacteria on our skin (Image: Pexels)

Stay away from these food

Pradhan warns that eating a diet high in processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and sugars can increase the growth of odour-causing bacteria. "Any food that negatively impact the gut health can increase body odour. Thus, inflammatory foods like gluten, processed dairy, soy, corn etc should be avoided," she says.

Processed foods, she says, are the biggest offenders. "These foods are often high in artificial ingredients, preservatives, and additives that can lead to toxin build-up and contribute to the growth of bacteria on the skin. They can also cause inflammation and disrupt the gut microbiome," Pradhan suggests.

Avoid excessive amounts of sugar, too. "Sugar is a food source for bacteria, and when consumed in excess, it can lead to an overgrowth of bacteria on the skin. Additionally, consuming sugary foods can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut, leading to an increase in odor-causing toxins," she says.

Eat these, not that

Kajal Aggarwal, Dietician & Clinical Nutritionist, suggests the following food that help keep you smelling fresh all day in summers.

Wheatgrass has also been found to contain chlorophyll, which has natural deodorising properties (Image: Pexels)

Wheatgrass: Mix two tablespoons of wheatgrass juice in a cup of water. Drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Follow this routine daily. It will help you to reduce body odour by promoting overall health and well-being. Wheatgrass is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support the immune system, reduce inflammation and detoxify the body. By improving overall health, wheatgrass may help to reduce the likelihood of bacterial overgrowth and the production of odour-causing compounds. Wheatgrass has also been found to contain chlorophyll, which has natural deodorising properties.

Khus khus root: Also known as vetiver root, this plant is commonly used in traditional medicine and aromatherapy for its various health benefits. It contains natural compounds that have anti-microbial properties, which means they help to kill the bacteria that cause body odour. Drinking khus khus root tea or adding it's root's powder to your food can help detoxify your body, purify your blood, and improve your digestion.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help eliminate toxins from our body and reduce the growth of bacteria on our skin. You can add slices of citrus fruits to your water or salads, or squeeze some lemon or lime juice over your meals.

Rosemary tea: Drink two cups of rosemary tea made from fresh or dried leaves daily. Rosemary tea is known for its many potential health benefits, including its ability to act as a natural deodorant. This is because rosemary contains compounds that can help to eliminate odor-causing bacteria on the skin, which is one of the primary causes of body odor. While drinking rosemary tea may offer some benefits for overall health and well-being

Mint: A refreshing herb, mint helps cool down our body and mask the odor-causing compounds. It contains menthol, which has a cooling effect on our skin and can reduce inflammation. You can add fresh mint leaves to your water or tea, or chew on some mint leaves after meals.

High fibre foods: High fibre foods like oats, barley, and gourds can help prevent body odor in summers by promoting good digestive health and reducing the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the gut. When we eat high fiber foods, they pass through our digestive system largely intact, promoting the growth of healthy gut bacteria and helping to flush out toxins and waste products that can contribute to body odor. Additionally, high fiber foods can help regulate blood sugar levels, which can also reduce body odor. When blood sugar levels are high, the body produces more sweat, which can lead to more body odor. Eating high fiber foods can help prevent blood sugar spikes and reduce the amount of sweat that is produced.