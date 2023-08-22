C-section Vs natural birth: Types, risks, recovery timeline and benefits of C-section birth plan

Pregnancy complications: There are various types of C-sections, including the primary cesarean section, which is performed for the first time, and the common lower segment cesarean section (LSCS), which causes less bleeding and a reduced risk of uterine rupture in subsequent pregnancies (Image: Canva)

The birth of a baby is an arduous but miraculous experience for those who wish to have children. While the natural course typically involves delivery through the vagina, the prevalence of cesarean sections is increasing in modern times.

A cesarean delivery involves delivering a child by making an incision in the abdominal wall and then another incision in the uterus. There are various types of C-sections, including the primary cesarean section, which is performed for the first time. The lower segment cesarean section (LSCS) is the most common. It causes less bleeding and a reduced risk of uterine rupture in subsequent pregnancies. The classical cesarean section is now rarely performed due to its higher complication rate. Techniques like Porro's method and cesarean hysterectomy have also become less frequent.

C-sections can be planned or conducted at the pregnant female's request. Emergency C-sections may be done under critical and life-threatening conditions.

Here are the reasons why you may need a cesarean section delivery:

History of previous cesarean section: It is one of the leading indicators for performing a C-section. If a woman has previously undergone a lower segment cesarean section and the likelihood of a vaginal delivery appears low, it might be advised to opt for another cesarean section.

HIV: If the mother is infected with HIV, a C-section might be recommended. This helps reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to the baby during childbirth. If the infection has been identified, the mother must strictly take the medication to avoid transmitting it to the foetus.

Breech presentation: The baby's position inside the mother is an essential factor in how convenient the delivery will be. If the buttocks of the foetus are towards the vagina, then vaginal delivery may become difficult, and the obstetrician may advise a C-section.

Abnormal foetal heart rate: Erratic foetal heart sounds, characterised by either an increased or decreased heartbeat, can indicate the need for a cesarean section. This precaution is taken to prevent perinatal morbidity and mortality. Fetal distress may arise due to the compression of the umbilical cord (prolapsed), making it essential to avoid this situation at all costs.

Older mother: If the mother is over 35 or 40 years old and conceives for the first time after extensive infertility treatment, she can undergo a planned C-section. It may also be indicated if she has gestational diabetes or elevated blood pressure during pregnancy.

On-demand: A cesarean section may be performed on maternal request owing to a fear of labour pains and injury to the perineum. Since such harm can lead to sexual or bladder discomfort, females prefer this over a standard vaginal delivery. Certain disadvantages follow suit, like prematurity, respiratory issues in the baby and scar rupture (from LSCS) in subsequent pregnancies.

Monitoring pregnancy progress:

Going for antenatal visits, getting all ultrasound scans, including the anomaly scan (done at five months of gestation), and following up is crucial to determine whether a cesarean section is needed. The obstetrician must be consulted for any deviation from normal during your pregnancy.