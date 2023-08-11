Here’s why you must reduce salt intake for a healthy heart

Consuming excess salt can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke (Image: Canva)

How much salt is too much? Well, let’s put it this way — if there’s one flavour enhancer that the world can’t do without, it has to be salt! But if you are in the quest for a healthier heart, you must consider cutting down on your salt intake. While salt is a common and essential ingredient for most recipes in our daily diets, excessive consumption can have detrimental effects on our cardiovascular health.

Salt is composed of sodium and chloride. While sodium is essential for maintaining fluid balance, muscle function, and nerve transmission, modern diets often deliver far more of it than the body requires. The average person's salt intake has surged due to the prevalence of processed and packaged foods, fast food, and restaurant meals. Consuming excess salt can lead to high blood pressure (hypertension), a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

The connection to heart health:

High blood pressure caused by excess salt intake puts undue strain on the arteries, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood. Over time, this increased workload can lead to the thickening of the heart muscle and an enlarged heart. The narrowed arteries become less efficient at transporting blood, oxygen, and nutrients, which can result in heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems. By reducing salt intake, you can help alleviate this strain and significantly reduce the risk of heart-related ailments.

7 practical tips for reducing salt intake:

1. Read labels before buying: Familiarise yourself with food labels and consciously choose products that are lower in sodium. Opt for items labelled as ‘low sodium,’ ‘no added salt,’ or ‘sodium-free.’

2. Cook your meals at home: Dining out can be convenient, but restaurant meals often contain excessive salt. If you do eat out, request that your meal be prepared with less salt. Better yet, preparing meals at home allows you to control the amount of salt in your dishes. Experiment with herbs, spices, and other seasonings to enhance flavour without relying on excessive salt.

3. Choose fresh foods: Whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains are naturally lower in sodium compared to their processed counterparts.

4. Be cautious with condiments: Condiments like soy sauce, ketchup, and salad dressings can be high in sodium. Consider making your own versions using low-sodium ingredients or steer clear from the same.

5. Rethink your salty snacks: Salty snacks and munchies are usually not only high in sodium but also lack essential nutrients. Opt for healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, and air-popped popcorn.

6. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps flush excess sodium from your body, reducing the strain on your heart and arteries.

7. Stick to gradual reduction: If you're accustomed to a high-sodium diet, aim to gradually reduce your salt intake. This can give your taste buds time to adjust to the lower levels of sodium.