Coffee keeps you awake, but too much of it also leads to high blood pressure and anxiety

Health risks of drinking too much coffee:

If you are one of those who can’t go on about their day without downing a cup or two of their favourite coffee, you might want to rethink your choice. While caffeine consumption in low-to-moderate amounts may boost your metabolism, mood, and physical performance, too much of it can have stressful side effects on your overall well-being.

Here are the six harmful adverse effects of taking high levels of caffeine consumption that you must be aware of:

1. Insomnia

One of the most well-known side effects of excessive coffee consumption is its impact on sleep. Coffee is a rich source of caffeine, a stimulant that can interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Consuming coffee late in the day or in large quantities can lead to difficulty falling asleep, frequent disturbances during the night, and overall restless sleep. Over time, chronic insomnia may result in fatigue, irritability, and reduced cognitive function.

2. Digestive issues

Coffee is acidic and contains compounds that may irritate the lining of the stomach and intestines. For some individuals, consuming too much coffee can lead to gastrointestinal distress, including acid reflux, heartburn, and stomach ulcers. Additionally, excessive coffee intake may act as a diuretic, increasing the frequency of urination and potentially leading to dehydration.

3. Anxiety and jitters

Caffeine is a stimulant for the central nervous system that can trigger the release of adrenaline, the "fight or flight" hormone. In some individuals, this can lead to feelings of anxiety, restlessness, and nervousness. Excessive coffee consumption can exacerbate these symptoms and may even lead to panic attacks and jitters in susceptible individuals. It is crucial to be mindful of your caffeine sensitivity and consider cutting back if you notice these adverse effects.

4. Dependency and withdrawal symptoms

Regularly consuming large amounts of coffee can lead to dependence on caffeine. When you are accustomed to a certain level of caffeine in your system, suddenly reducing or eliminating coffee intake can cause withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, irritability, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. Gradually reducing your coffee consumption can help minimise these effects.

5. Bone health concerns

While coffee offers certain health benefits, such as antioxidants, excessive consumption may have negative implications for bone health. High coffee intake has been linked to reduced calcium absorption in the body, potentially increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially in postmenopausal women. If you are an avid coffee drinker, it is essential to ensure you get enough calcium through other dietary sources or supplements.

6. High blood pressure

Caffeine doesn’t increase the risk of heart disease or stroke in most people, but studies show that it may raise blood pressure and heart rate due to its stimulatory effect on the nervous system. Elevated blood pressure is a risk factor for heart attack and stroke because it may damage arteries over time, restricting the flow of blood to your heart and brain.

To enjoy the positive aspects of coffee while minimising the risks, remember that moderation is the answer. Limit your daily coffee intake, be mindful of how your body responds to caffeine, and consider opting for decaffeinated alternatives. Prioritising a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep will contribute to your overall well-being and ensure that coffee remains a delightful addition to your daily routine rather than turning into a harmful addiction.