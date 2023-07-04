7 surprising health benefits of fermented foods

Health benefits of fermented food: Eating yoghurt may be linked to lower blood sugar levels and prevent metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes (Image: Canva)

Have you ever wondered what is common between idli, dosa, khaman dhokla, nan, bhatura, kadi, and jalebi? Besides being popular culinary and cultural delights, these are all fermented foods that have been with us for generations. People have relished fermented foods not only for their lip-smacking flavours and the fact that they keep the food fresh for longer, but also for the health benefits they offer.

Multiple studies have shed light on the beneficial effects of the microorganisms that drive the fermentation process, revealing a host of health advantages associated with consuming fermented foods.

In India, fermented foods are classified based on their primary ingredients, resulting in a rich array of culinary traditions. A few examples include dahi, gundruk, sinki, iniziangsang, iromba, fermented rai, kanjika, and handua. What sets them apart is not only their unique flavours but also their medicinal properties that offer a host of health benefits.

According to an article published in PubMed, scientists researching on lactic acid bacteria (LAB) found that this critical group of organisms involved in the process of fermentation not only makes vitamins and minerals but also creates helpful proteins through enzymes like proteinase and peptidase, and even gets rid of certain non-nutritive substances. For instance, conjugated linoleic acids (CLA), found in proteins made during fermentation, can lower blood pressure.

Here are 7 significant health benefits of consuming fermented foods.

Digestion: Eating fermented foods can put an end to problems like bloating, gas, or constipation because these foods have helpful bacteria that can make your digestion work better. Lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, commonly referred to as a good bacteria, assist in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients in the gut, promoting a well-functioning digestive system. Moreover, fermentation also makes enzymes that help digest proteins and carbs, maximising the health benefits of your diet.

Gut health: Consuming fermented food promotes a healthy gut microbiome. Exopolysaccharides found in fermented foods have prebiotic properties, which help in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and encourage a wide variety of helpful bacteria that keep your gut healthy. Moreover, the probiotics and beneficial compounds found in fermented foods help contribute to healthier skin by supporting a balanced gut microbiome and reducing skin inflammation.

Blood sugar: Peptides, like conjugated linoleic acids (CLA), are said to lower blood pressure. Eating yoghurt may be linked to lower blood sugar levels and prevent metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes. In order to maximise the benefits, opt for yoghurt that contains probiotics, as these are beneficial bacteria. If you already have diabetes, consuming yoghurt with multiple strains of bacteria and yeast can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Weight management: By encouraging a healthy balance of gut bacteria and influencing metabolism, fermented foods can help in weight management. Studies reveal that a healthy gut bacteria balance can prevent or manage obesity. Fermented products like yoghurt, kimchi made from green vegetables (typically Napa cabbage), and chungkookjang, a type of fermented soybean, support a healthy gut bacteria balance and help prevent weight gain.

Heart disease: Eating fermented foods is also good for your heart health. According to a study result, low-fat fermented dairy products help in lowering the risk of of heart diseases compared to those who consumed other types of dairy or high-fat fermented foods.

Allergic reactions: When your immune system overreacts to certain substances, you experience allergic reactions like itching, sneezing, or hives. The anti-allergenic properties of bioactive peptides can help alleviate these symptoms and provide relief from allergic reactions. Some bioactive peptides can act as opioid antagonists and are capable of counteracting the effects of opioids in the body. They also have anti-allergenic properties, which can help alleviate allergic reactions.

Mental health: Certain bacteria in fermented foods are said to have a positive impact on the brain and mood. These bacteria can stimulate the production of serotonin, a 'feel good' chemical in your brain. Besides, there is a strong connection between the gut and the brain and therefore improving the balance of bacteria in the gut also improves the central nervous system. This leads to a reduction in anxiety or depression and enhances cognitive function, including your ability to think, remember, and learn.