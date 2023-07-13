5 science-backed health benefits of ashwagandha

Health benefits of ashwagandha: Ashwagandha has shown to improve sperm quality significantly by rebalancing reproductive hormone levels in infertile men (Image: Canva)

In the realm of natural wellness, few herbs have gained as much attention as ashwagandha. Revered for its numerous health benefits, this ancient herb is popularly known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry, and has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It belongs to a class of plants called adaptogens, and is a small shrub with yellow flowers that’s native to India and Southeast Asia. Today, modern scientific research continues to unravel the remarkable advantages of incorporating ashwagandha into our daily routines. Let's dive into some proven health benefits of this botanical gem and discover why it has captured the fascination of health enthusiasts worldwide.

1. Stress reduction and anxiety management:

Ashwagandha is renowned for its adaptogenic properties, which help the body better adapt to stress and promote a sense of calm and relaxation. Several studies have examined the impact of ashwagandha on stress reduction. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine revealed that ashwagandha supplementation significantly reduced stress levels and anxiety symptoms in individuals.

2. Enhanced cognitive function:

The cognitive benefits of ashwagandha are increasingly gaining recognition. Research suggests that the herb may support cognitive function by improving memory, attention, and information processing. Studies have found out that, as compared to placebo, individuals who consumed ashwagandha experienced significant improvements in cognitive performance and task accuracy. These findings indicate that ashwagandha holds promise as a natural cognitive enhancer.

3. Lower fat and stronger muscles:

Ashwagandha is also helpful in reducing blood glucose levels and triglycerides (the most common type of fat in the blood). Additionally, it has also been found beneficial in improving muscle power by lowering body fat percentage as well as cholesterol levels.

4. Hormonal balance in women:

A study published in the journal BioMed Research International revealed that women who took ashwagandha regularly experienced improved hormone levels, reduced symptoms of menopause, and enhanced sexual function. These findings highlight the potential of ashwagandha as a natural approach to hormonal health. The administration of ashwagandha has even resulted in significant improvements in arousal, lubrication, orgasm, and satisfaction in many women.

5. Increased testosterone and fertility in men

Not just women, Ashwagandha may also provide reproductive benefits for men. Ashwagandha has shown to improve sperm quality significantly by rebalancing reproductive hormone levels in infertile men. The herb also increases testosterone levels in males but not female participants.

Side effects of ashwagandha:

Although it is a non-toxic Ayurvedic herb, there can also be adverse effects of consuming ashwagandha. It may not be safe if a person is pregnant, breastfeeding, taking heavy medications, or has prostate cancer, or problems related to autoimmune, liver, or thyroid.

Some people using ashwagandha supplements complain of side effects like upper gastrointestinal discomfort, drowsiness, diarrhea, and vomiting.