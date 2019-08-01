Reporter's Take| Zomato response to customer's 'change rider' request sparks debate on social media

Food delivery app Zomato has been in the news after it took a strong stand and refused a customer's request to assign a non-Muslim delivery executive for his order.

The incident led to an extensive discussion on social media, with a huge number of people supporting the company's response as against a few who had some reservations about it.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to understand what such incidents mean for the brand and its investors and the impact of the social media outrage that follows.