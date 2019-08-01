App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take| Zomato response to customer's 'change rider' request sparks debate on social media

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for a different delivery executive.

Food delivery app Zomato has been in the news after it took a strong stand and refused a customer's request to assign a non-Muslim delivery executive for his order.

The incident led to an extensive discussion on social media, with a huge number of people supporting the company's response as against a few who had some reservations about it.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to understand what such incidents mean for the brand and its investors and the impact of the social media outrage that follows.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Bigotry #food delivery app #impact #Reporter’s Take #Social Media Outrage #video #Zomato

