Reporter's Take | Amidst good revenue, Snapdeal founders create investment firm Titan Capital

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to give us an exclusive on Titan Capital and future plans of both founders.
With improved revenues of Snapdeal, founder Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have opened up an investment vehicle called Titan Capital.
Both Kunal and Rohit have been angel investors and have invested in more than 70 firms and this organisation gives them a more institutional way of investing
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 07:18 pm