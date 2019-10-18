App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Air purifier sales see spike

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy about the spike in the sale of the consumer durable as people with breathing ailments flock to stores to buy air purifiers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the sale of air conditioners rise during summers, winters see a spike in the sale of air purifiers, especially in the north of India. A decline in air quality in Delhi-NCR region and crop burning in neighbouring Haryana are the main reasons for the rise in pollution.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy about the spike in the sale of the consumer durable as people with breathing ailments flock to stores to buy air purifiers.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 05:04 pm

