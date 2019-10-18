Reporter's Take | Air purifier sales see spike

As the sale of air conditioners rise during summers, winters see a spike in the sale of air purifiers, especially in the north of India. A decline in air quality in Delhi-NCR region and crop burning in neighbouring Haryana are the main reasons for the rise in pollution.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy about the spike in the sale of the consumer durable as people with breathing ailments flock to stores to buy air purifiers.