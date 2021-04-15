eye-on-india RCB vs SRH | IPL 2021 Player of the Match: Shahbaz Ahmed A win was just around the corner for SRH and then Shahbaz Ahmed entered the fray. The 26-year-old from Haryana picked up three wickets in one over to take the match away from SRH, making it the second time that RCB won their opening two fixtures in the IPL.