Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Personal Insurance

Apart from health and life insurance, the other insurances available are personal accident, home and motor.
Did you know that you can insure almost anything and everything apart from your health and life? Your property for instance, is one example.
However, reading the fine print of the insurance is important to ensure that you can make the claim when required.
To know more about such other insurance policies, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer, SecureNow.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:48 pm