Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:48 PM IST

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Personal Insurance

Apart from health and life insurance, the other insurances available are personal accident, home and motor.

Did you know that you can insure almost anything and everything apart from your health and life?  Your property for instance, is one example.

Apart from health and life insurance, the other insurances available are personal accident, home and motor.

However, reading the fine print of the insurance is important to ensure that you can make the claim when required.

To know more about such other insurance policies, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with  Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer, SecureNow.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:48 pm

