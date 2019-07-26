App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Investing in SIPs

Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor chats with Prateek Pant, Co-Founder, Sanctum Wealth to help you make sense of the uncertain environment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With so much volatility in the markets and continuous fall in SIP returns, investors are getting jittery about their existing investments.

To help you make sense of the uncertain environment and what you should do with investments in mutual funds, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor chats with Prateek Pant, Co-Founder, Sanctum Wealth.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #India #Managing money with moneycontrol #mutual fund #personal finance #video

