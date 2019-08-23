Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Investing in NCDs

NCDs are a very popular option with investors as they offer interest rates higher than bank fixed deposits.
In the last 10 days or so, at least five companies have issued non-convertible debentures(NCD). NCDs are a very popular option with investors as they offer interest rates higher than bank fixed deposits.
But the non-banking finance companies at large are still facing a liquidity crunch. So are these NCDs worth your while or are you better off putting your money in banks? Or perhaps even debt funds?Sakshi Batra speaks to Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania to find out.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 09:55 pm