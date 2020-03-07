App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Are more women taking up the responsibility of financial planning?

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Raj Khosla, Founder, Mymoneymantra.com to talk about women taking over financial planning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Financial planners cite a curious paradox when it comes to women and money management. The number of women who take up responsibility of financial planning has increased in the last decade helping them become financially independent.

Certainly women are getting more aware of their finances. They should be encouraged to participate in financial conversations.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Raj Khosla, Founder, Mymoneymantra.com to talk about women taking over financial planning.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #financial planning #International Women's Day #Managing Money with Money Control #video

