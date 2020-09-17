172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-sebi-modifications-for-multi-cap-mutual-funds-5849551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | SEBI modifications for multi-cap mutual funds

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the new mutual fund rules and how the industry reacted to the change.

Moneycontrol News

Markets regulator SEBI has modified allocation rules for multi-cap mutual funds in a circular dated September 11.

Mutual funds now need to allocate a minimum of 75 percent of their corpus in equity and equity-linked instruments instead of 65 percent.

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the new mutual fund rules and how the industry reacted to the change.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Explained #Multicap funds #Mutual Funds #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.