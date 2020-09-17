Explained | SEBI modifications for multi-cap mutual funds

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the new mutual fund rules and how the industry reacted to the change.
Markets regulator SEBI has modified allocation rules for multi-cap mutual funds in a circular dated September 11.
Mutual funds now need to allocate a minimum of 75 percent of their corpus in equity and equity-linked instruments instead of 65 percent.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:04 am