Explained: India-US limited trade deal

India’s foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has said the issues are complex as the package involves industries and jobs on both sides.
India and the US are engaged in talks to iron out thorny issues that have plagued trade relations between the two countries
Both countries are discussing terms of a limited trade deal. India’s foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale has said the issues are complex as the package involves industries and jobs on both sides.
Watch the video to find out more about the limited trade deal and its implications
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:01 am