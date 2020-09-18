Explained | How India plans to regulate its cryptocurrency trade?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out all about the possible digital currency trading ban.
The government is planning to bring in a law to ban trade in cryptocurrency, a move that will come as a huge blow to an industry that has been booming during the lockdown.
The government has been holding consultations to bring in a framework that will formally end trading in cryptocurrency in India, according to sources.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:02 pm