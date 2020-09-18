172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-how-india-plans-to-regulate-its-cryptocurrency-trade-5857791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How India plans to regulate its cryptocurrency trade?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out all about the possible digital currency trading ban.

Moneycontrol News

The government is planning to bring in a law to ban trade in cryptocurrency, a move that will come as a huge blow to an industry that has been booming during the lockdown.

The government has been holding consultations to bring in a framework that will formally end trading in cryptocurrency in India, according to sources.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out all about the possible digital-currency trading ban.

Close

Watch the video for more.

Also Listen | Toyota eats humble pie; online sales to see a fruitful festive season; Why you may see more ads during IPL this year
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #Explained #India #Special Videos #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.