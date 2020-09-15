172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-here-is-how-dark-stores-are-rescuing-the-starving-retail-segment-during-covid-19-5839491.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Here is how dark stores are rescuing the starving retail segment during COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what are dark stores and why are they coming into the picture now.

Moneycontrol News

The pandemic is shaking up the way businesses are run and customers now want their groceries home delivered on-demand as they want to make fewer trips to the nearby kirana stores.

COVID-19 has paved the way for dark stores that offer cost-effective and fast delivery while addressing the supply-demand gridlock.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what dark stores are and why they are coming into the picture now.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Explained #Mutual Funds #Special Videos #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.