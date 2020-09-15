Explained | Here is how dark stores are rescuing the starving retail segment during COVID-19

The pandemic is shaking up the way businesses are run and customers now want their groceries home delivered on-demand as they want to make fewer trips to the nearby kirana stores.

COVID-19 has paved the way for dark stores that offer cost-effective and fast delivery while addressing the supply-demand gridlock.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what dark stores are and why they are coming into the picture now.