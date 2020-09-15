Explained | Here is how dark stores are rescuing the starving retail segment during COVID-19

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what are dark stores and why are they coming into the picture now.
The pandemic is shaking up the way businesses are run and customers now want their groceries home delivered on-demand as they want to make fewer trips to the nearby kirana stores.
COVID-19 has paved the way for dark stores that offer cost-effective and fast delivery while addressing the supply-demand gridlock.
COVID-19 has paved the way for dark stores that offer cost-effective and fast delivery while addressing the supply-demand gridlock.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:55 am