you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | George Floyd's death and worldwide protests

In this edition of the Explained series, we take a detailed look at the incident which has sent shockwaves around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

George Floyd's death has ignited worldwide protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter, in a poignant address, said that he will never see her grow up.

In this edition of the Explained series, we take a detailed look at the incident which has sent shockwaves around the world.

Watch the video for more...

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Explained #George Floyd #Hate Crime #racial discrimination #video

