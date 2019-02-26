Editor's Take | RBI's bank CEO pay revamp proposal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new set of rules for compensation for chief executive officers and whole-time directors of private sector and foreign banks.

Under the new rules, bank chiefs will receive a large portion of their compensation as variable pay and will be liable for penalties if there is a divergence between bad loan assessment of the bank and the regulator.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan, to discuss RBI's proposed remuneration norms for CEO's of private and foreign banks.