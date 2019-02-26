App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI's bank CEO pay revamp proposal

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan, to discuss RBI's proposed remuneration norms for CEO's of private and foreign banks.

Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new set of rules for compensation for chief executive officers and whole-time directors of private sector and foreign banks.

Under the new rules, bank chiefs will receive a large portion of their compensation as variable pay and will be liable for penalties if there is a divergence between bad loan assessment of the bank and the regulator.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #CEO pay norms #CEOs #Editor's Take #ESOPs #RBI #RBI proposal #video

