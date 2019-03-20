Buy Or Sell | Trade with positive bias, Nifty has support at 11,450

Market has surpassed the psychological resistance of 11,500. The trend for Nifty and Bank Nifty continues to be positive.

An uptrend may be seen continuing in next few trading sessions as well. One should not take any contra trade, a couple of trading sessions with consolidation is expected.

Advise traders to trade with positive bias. Short term support for Nifty at 11,450 and on the higher side 11,600 is the level Nifty is approaching, says Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking.