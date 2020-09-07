Business Insight | Find out why DPIIT's state-wise rankings are drawing criticism

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings for 2019, based on the Business Reform Action Plan 2018-19.

While the same state has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories for the third time in a row, Uttar Pradesh has jumped 10 places.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the DPIIT report says and what the criticism all about is.