172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|business-insight-find-out-why-dpiits-state-wise-rankings-are-drawing-criticism-5809321.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Find out why DPIIT's state-wise rankings are drawing criticism

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the DPIIT report says and what the criticism all about is.

Moneycontrol News

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings for 2019, based on the Business Reform Action Plan 2018-19.

While the same state has topped in the ease of doing annual business ranking of states and Union Territories for the third time in a row, Uttar Pradesh has jumped 10 places.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what the DPIIT report says and what the criticism all about is.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #business insight #Economy #Special Videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.