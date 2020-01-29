Budget expectations: Govt should empower masses to buy homes

The slowdown in the economy is primarily being attributed to a slump in consumption. With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to announce the Union Budget on February 1, she would have a major task at hand put money in the hands of the consumer to ensure a turnaround in the economy.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneyconrtol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Raj Khosla, Founder of mymoneymantra.com to find what he’s expecting expectations from Budget 2020.

He says that the government would be able to achieve two feats if they empower the masses to buy homes. By doing so, it would boost the real estate sector, which is witnessing a major slowdown.