Big Story | Despite anti-China sentiment, Chinese products flood Diwali markets

The anti-China sentiment that grew in the wake of the Galwan valley clash seems to have died down as Chinese products are sparkling Diwali markets in India. What is driving consumers to these products? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.

