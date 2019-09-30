3-Point Analysis | The Ranitidine impact on pharma companies

Ranitidine had a knee-jerk impact on some of the Indian pharma and API companies.
The US FDA found a carcinogenic substance in some samples of acidity medicine Ranitidine.
The US FDA found a carcinogenic substance in some samples of acidity medicine Ranitidine. The overall ranitidine market for Indian companies is worth nearly Rs 200 crore.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of why this drug is under the lens and what it could mean for pharma and API companies.
