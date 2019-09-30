App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | The Ranitidine impact on pharma companies

Ranitidine had a knee-jerk impact on some of the Indian pharma and API companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US FDA  found a carcinogenic substance in some samples of acidity medicine Ranitidine.

Ranitidine had a knee-jerk impact on some of the Indian pharma and API companies. The overall ranitidine market for Indian companies is worth nearly Rs 200 crore.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of why this drug is under the lens and what it could mean for pharma and API companies.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Market news #pharma #video

