3-Point Analysis | Tata Steel Q1 review

Steel prices in India declined as subdued economic activity, seasonal slowdown and liquidity issues weighed in on the domestic consumption. Higher net imports further worsened the demand-supply balance.
Despite the issues hurting the steel sector, during the June quarter, Tata Steel recorded 11 percent year-on-year growth in the group revenues.
This largely came on the back of strong performance from the India operations which account for around 60 percent of its total revenue.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:12 pm