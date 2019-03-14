3 Point Analysis | IndiGo to gain from other airlines’ woes

IndiGo is at an advantage as the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in India may lead to an increase in fares, which have already climbed north this season, with some routes witnessing a 60 percent jump.

While ticket prices in Mumbai-Delhi route have already seen a hike of up to 50 percent, rates have nearly doubled for Delhi-Chennai flights.

IndiGo, which doesn't have the aircraft, stands to gain the most.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar does a 3 Point Analysis of the changing dynamics of the industry.