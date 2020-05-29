App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Here's how disruption in global supply chains may play out across sectors

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to see how the shift in the global supply chain from China to India in the pharma, consumer durables and aquaculture sectors may pan out.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While India is a leading exporter in the generic pharma space, dependence on China for the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) is unreasonably skewed. China also enjoys the largest share in the consumer durable sector both in terms of manufacturing as well as exports.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to see how the shift in the global supply chain from China to India in the pharma, consumer durables and aquaculture sectors may pan out.

Watch this video for more...

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:39 pm

